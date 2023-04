Sudanese army clashes with RSF paramilitary following days of tensions

Gunfire and explosions have rocked the Sudanese capital of Khartoum after clashes erupted between the nation's military and the Rapid Special Forces paramilitary group in an ongoing power struggle.

We hear from Sudan-based independent analyst Mekki Elmograbi, who says that many saw the escalation coming when Western diplomats fled Sudan about a week ago.