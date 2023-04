The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Record of Lodoss War, SotN x D&D | Episode 2

Off to a great start, Wonder Labyrinth understands its assignment and is nailing it.

Deedlit continues her adventures through this dreamland, ITEMGET-ting new modes of transportation to further her reach.

Let's keep LEVELUP-ing our way to victory on Saturday morning!