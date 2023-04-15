Brazil's Lula says US should stop 'encouraging' war in Ukraine

Brazil's president says that the United States should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine, as he wrapped a state visit to China in which he has strengthened economic ties with his country's main trading partner.
Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is in China looking for support from Beijing for Brasilia's "peace club" of countries..