Morning Java S3 Ep24 Know Your Role In The Legal System

We're going to discuss the role of judges jurors prosecutors defense attorneys and of course your role as the defendant let's don't forget our buddies the cops and what they can and can't offer you.
We're going to discuss the role of judges jurors prosecutors defense attorneys and of course your role as the defendant let's don't forget our buddies the cops and what they can and can't offer you.
There’s a paradigm shift underway in our understanding of the past 4 million years of human evolution: ours is a story that..