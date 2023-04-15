Front Porch Brunch with The Front Porch Conservative

You are invited to step on on my electronic front porch this Saturday morning (and future Saturday mornings, God willing) for some conversation and fun.

Here we believe that everyone ought to be allowed and encouraged to engage in what old timers in my parts called "sittin' down, tellin' a few lies and seein' if we can't solve all the worlds problems".

For those of you not blessed to be Southern, that means we are gonna pull up a chair, BS a little, and talk about what is going on out there in a friendly, fun, and open manner.

So whatever beverage your drinking or snack you are noshing on, come on and bring it with you.

Let's do brunch !!!