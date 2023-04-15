April 15, 2023-Watchman News-Romans 10:9-10- Ukrainian grain ban, CERN’S World Quantum Day and More!

April 15, 2023 - Watchman News - Romans 10:9-10 - Chinese defense minister to visit Russia, meet with Shoigu, UK Study Finds "No Evidence" Face Masks Protect Vulnerable Against COVID, US banks to reveal massive deposit drain, EU nation bans Ukrainian grain, CERN marks the second World Quantum Day, Massive crack discovered at bottom of ocean off Pacific Coast has experts warning of massive mega quake, 'Stupid' Polish PM naive on NATO – Medvedev, Putin has just ordered Pacific fleet war games to test a nuclear strike on the West and More!