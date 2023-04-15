Ep. 146 The Dalai BEGS for the days of “I GOT YOUR NOSE!” This SH!t is MESSED up!

Never in my life would I ever thought I’d be saying ‘never in my life’ so much.

Specifically in relation to the way in which the world continues to portray its truly fu$ked up ways… In this NEW #podcast, we definitely talk about some genuine disturbing trends coming from the #dalailama and how if you don’t cringe watching it, I will #pray for you!

Seriously folks, even look at all the chaos happening around #budlight… #women are incredible beings and even I’m in disbelief of sorts as to why we’re shying away from their sheer EPICNESS!

I have the upmost respect for anyone and everyone today, so long as you are respectful and a good human being… I’d love it too if we could all follow the laws of the land and not murder people in relation to #hate.

So yeah, this #episode will get a bit intense, but #spotofnerd is here to speak #truth and bring you the #facts!

Please don’t forget to follow and/or subscribe on #rumble!

Until next time folks, we’ll see you laters!

#comment #subscribe #starwars #themandalorian #swc #like #follow #contentcreator #support #thankyou #youtube #elonmusk #twitter #pedo