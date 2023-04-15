Dr. Jay Bhattacharya: Author of Great Barrington Declaration, Testifies | Winnipeg Day 1

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a leading medical expert, delivers a stark warning about the long-term impact of lockdowns on young people, urging us to take notice of the devastating effects that will be felt for decades to come.

With an alarming 1 in 5 Canadians now requiring mental health support, Dr. Bhattacharya's data from Sweden provides a compelling case for a significant re-evaluation of our current strategies.

It's time to act urgently to protect the well-being of our young people and consider alternative approaches that prioritize their mental and physical health.

Dr. Bhattacharya is one of the original authors of the Great Barrington Declaration.