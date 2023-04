"Jesus never claimed to be God."

Happy Easter!

It's my sincerest prayer that those of you whom do not know Jesus ask Him into your heart so you can begin your true walk.

Also, for those of you that know Jesus well to continue on and not be dismayed.

There is victory!

We have been redeemed.

Let's make the most of the time that is allocated to us and continue to move boldly in the direction that God sets out for us.

In Jesus most precious and holy name.