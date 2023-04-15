The United States Is Being Run By The Top 5 Demons In Hell Along With Satan - Here Is Who They Are

(Note: I already recognized the priest speaker in this video.

He is Father Ripperger, a Catholic exorcist and he knows what he is talking about because he actually speaks to these specific demons by name.

Anyone who follows my channel knows that that I am very critical of our current pope and Vatican leadership, in which obviously has been corrupted and under diabolical influence.

Having confronted an actual demon and a spiritual battle from a demonic attachment, I know 100% this is real.

This spiritual warfare however, has been complicated from at least the second would war era that a reptilian influence has come into the mix.

You may ask, why would God allow this?

Mostly has to do with free-will, but thankfully we are nearing the conclusion of the epic battle and disclosure of all the unspeakable evil perpetrated behind the scenes and systematically hidden from us.