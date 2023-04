LET THEM LAUGH! SPEAK NO LIES & JUST SIT BACK & WAIT..

LET THEM LAUGH!

SPEAK NO LIES & JUST SIT BACK & WAIT..

YOU DONT HAVE TO WAIT LONG FOR THE VIDEO TO MAKE MORE SENSE, AS YOU ARE LIVING THROUGH THE QUICKENING!

SOMEONE TOLD ME IN 2021 THERE IS A REASON FOR EVERYTHING... SOMETIMES THEY SHUT YOUR CHANNEL DOWN AND IT HELPS YOU FIND GOLD, WHICH YOU WOULD OF NOT FOUND AS YOU WOULD NOT HAVE HAD A REASON TO REUPLOAD YOUR VIDEOS!

DID YOU KNOW HERE AT LSNT WE HAVE POSTED OVER 100K VIDEOS IN ABOUT 14 YEARS AND THATS WITHOUT THE REPOSTS!