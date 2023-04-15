RALAND BRUNSON- BIG NEWS- BREAKING - Debbie Faris 4 15 2023

Debbie Faris talks to Raland Brunson about the SCOTUS Petition and the NEW EFFORTS in the Fight to hold 3 Lib members to their CONSTITUTIONAL OATH.

April 14 2023: Breaking news from Raland Brunson, the Brunson v.

Adams et al SCOTUS case 22-380 originator.

He is now suing three Supreme Court Justices and here are his thoughts, shared publicly for the first time.

Raland wants our participation, go to www.EnoughIsEnough.me to download the letter to Utah Federal Judge #BrunsonCharge #LetsGoBrunson $2.00 and they send it out for you.