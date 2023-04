Health Benefits of Açaí Berries | Eld. Brad Neeley

Acai berries are small, dark-colored berries (they look a lot like blueberries) that come from the acai palm, which primarily grows in the Amazon area of South America.

In addition to containing natural sugars and fiber, acai berries have a higher healthy fat content than most berries, which helps to keep a high level of satiety.

Https://www.cleanjuice.com/what-is-acai/