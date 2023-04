We've Had Enough

What can we learn from The Great Bud Light Marketing Massacre?

After partnering with transgender icon Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, lost SEVEN BILLION DOLLARS in market cap.

The intensity of the backlash turned it into the worst marketing disaster since New Coke.

Was the Rubicon crossed, or is this just another speed bump on the road to perdition?