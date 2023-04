The Bar on VRR (VetRevoltRadio)

Come join the shenanigans at the only virtual Bar filled with veterans as they discuss everything you shouldn't really discus in a bar!!

This week on the Bar; Congressional Medal of Honor citation reading and toast, mini takes shots to the face, meme's of the week, Comm's will handle drunk trivia, mini takes more shots to the face, something something about Bud light and only the cosmos knows what else!!!