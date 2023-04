BLACKPINK plays "How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?" | Billboard

Get ready for some fun as Billboard cover stars BLACKPINK play "How Well Do You Know Your Bandmates?" In this entertaining video, the K-pop stars take on a range of questions, guessing which member is most likely to forget song lyrics, who the best dancer is, who takes the most selfies, and much more.

