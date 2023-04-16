Worlds Apart | Yearn to return? - Mahreen Khan

When I was coming of age in the early 1990s, right in the aftermath of the Cold War, the biggest dream for youngsters around the world was to get a scholarship or even just a one-way plane ticket to a western country and never look back.

Thirty years later, some of those seekers of greener grass and a better life have returned to their homelands, with a conscious desire to help cultivate their ancestral land.

What’s behind that phenomenon and how is it changing the world we live in?

To discuss this, Oksana is joined by Mahreen Khan, a Pakistani public policy analyst and TV broadcaster.