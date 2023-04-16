Have a Cigar Pink Floyd
&quot;Have a Cigar&quot; is the third track on Pink Floyd&apos;s 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

It follows &quot;Welcome to the Machine&quot; and on the original LP opened side two.

In some markets, the song was issued as a single.

English folk-rock singer Roy Harper provided lead vocals on the song.

It is one of only three Pink Floyd recordings with a guest singer on lead vocals, the others being &quot;The Great Gig in the Sky&quot; (1973) with Clare Torry and &quot;Hey Hey Rise Up&quot; (2022) with Andriy Khlyvnyuk.

The song, written by Waters, is his critique of the rampant greed and cynicism so prevalent in the management of rock groups of that era.