Have a Cigar Pink Floyd

"Have a Cigar" is the third track on Pink Floyd's 1975 album Wish You Were Here.

It follows "Welcome to the Machine" and on the original LP opened side two.

In some markets, the song was issued as a single.

English folk-rock singer Roy Harper provided lead vocals on the song.

It is one of only three Pink Floyd recordings with a guest singer on lead vocals, the others being "The Great Gig in the Sky" (1973) with Clare Torry and "Hey Hey Rise Up" (2022) with Andriy Khlyvnyuk.

The song, written by Waters, is his critique of the rampant greed and cynicism so prevalent in the management of rock groups of that era.