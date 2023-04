Hey Paris, What's that Smell? Could it be Revolution? The No Goat Show

The jab clealy is a dud and yet now they are injecting cows with it and innoculating humanised mice by getting them to drink milk.

Meanwhile, the Dali Lama is sucking kid's tounges, Dylan Mulvaney is selling eveything women, and single handedly destroying bud light, and oh, what was the other thing, oh yes.

.

.

People are Dying .

.

.

Our People, are dying in uprecedented numbers, and what does the main stream media talk about, who knows?

Who listens to them anymore?