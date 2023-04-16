Climate activists in Germany rejoice at wind-down of the last nuclear plants

Nuclear power advocates have slammed the German shutdown, knowing that the action by Europe’s biggest economy could deal a blow to a technology they see as a clean and reliable alternative to fossil fuels.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany began winding down its three remaining nuclear power plants Saturday as part of a long-planned transition..