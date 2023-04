Coachella 2023: Date, Performers’ list & More details about this music festival | Oneindia News

It is that time of year again when the summer festival season kicks off with the Coachella Music Festival.

The Coachella music festival takes place over two weekends in the spring.

It started on April 14–16 and will continue till April 21–23 this year.

Fans will go to the desert again this year to see their favorite artists and bands play.

Know the details in the video!

