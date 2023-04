Chronological Bible in a Year 2023 - April 16, Day 106 - Psalms 56,120,104-142

Welcome to Day 106, April 16th, 2023.

We read more Psalms from David on how he was feeling during King Saul's pursuit of him.

David is continually restating that the Lord is his refuge, the one his trust is in.

David praises the Lord that the Lord would make the righteous upright and raise them up and not let the evil or evildoers prevail.