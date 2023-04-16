2 - Elohim Quantum Creations - Quantum Breath and the Sacred Heart Bridge

In this live-stream, we'll be looking a little more deeply at, and continuing, the quantum still-point breath.

Also, the Elohim are looking to create an activation and expansion of the sacred heart bridge which will blend into the natural quantum breath they are helping us to develop.

This is of massive significance as they have already begun their teachings to me, which I know they wish to also share with you all, about the infinity point in the sacred heart and how unimaginably powerful and creative it is.

And so this bridge is a step towards gaining conscious access to the sacred heart and infinity point in a powerful but gentle way.