Scenes from the Evolution Ep. 32: Special Guest Brad Smith (Institute for Free Speech)

Tori Mansfield (Winsome Savant), Jeff Norman (America's Sweetheart), Arkady Itkin (The Love Lawyer) and Kevin Michelizzi (Squeaky Leaker) co-host a weekly commiseration and search for transcendence.

This week's guest: Brad Smith, Chairman of Institute for Free Speech.

Intro by Luis Humanoide.

Outro by MAZE and Jeff Norman.

Https://evolver.live https://www.arkadylaw.com/