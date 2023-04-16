Church Service - 4-16-2023 Livestream - Matthew 9:18-26 - "Lord Over Life & Death"

Complete Church Service for Sunday, April 16, 2023.

In survey after survey the number one fear that people express is the fear of death.

This fear has in turn driven people to do some fairly drastic things in their quest to avoid death including cryonic freezing of the dead body or the head and efforts at digital "mind uploading" which aims at preserving a person's personality on a computer.

In this message, Pastor Larry talks about Jesus' unique power over life and death.

When it comes to avoiding death and entering into eternal life, Jesus is the only game in town.