Government calls on nurses to accept 'good' pay offer

Cabinet Minster Greg Hands has called on nurses to accept a 'good' pay offer and call off planned strike action.
Report by Etemadil.
Members from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) have voted 54%-46% to reject the latest 5% pay rise from the government. The RCN..
Health Secretary Steve Barclay announces that the government has offered a 5% pay rise to nurses next year and an additional lump..