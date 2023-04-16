The Nature & Mission of the Church LIVE

The Christian church is to be an active body of believers throughout the world, with a specific mission.

Beginning a new series in the book of 1 Timothy called “The Nature & Mission of the Church”, Pastor Tim teaches a message with the same title that describes the holy foundation we are to be rooted in.

The nature and mission of the Church need to be rooted in…1) true doctrine, 2) true love, and 3) true righteousness.

We hope this message helps you to be an effective part of the body of Christ, holy and set apart for Him!