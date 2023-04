League of Legends- ¿Por qué es mi pasión - Why is it my passsion

In this video, we explore the reasons why League of Legends has become such a passionate obsession for many gamers around the world.

From the game's complex strategy and unique champions to the thrill of competitive ranked matches, League of Legends has captured the hearts of millions of players.

Join us as we delve into the addictive nature of this popular MOBA game and celebrate the incredible community that has formed around it.