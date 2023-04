U.S. Transhumanist Party Virtual Enlightenment Salon with Jonene Ford – April 16, 2023

On Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 1 p.m.

U.S. Pacific Time, the U.S. Transhumanist Party invites Dr. Jonene Ford to discuss her outlook on healthy habits and nutrition and their role in prolonging life and reducing the prevalence of disease, with the goal of enabling as many people as possible to survive in good health until longevity escape velocity is within reach.