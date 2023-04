A Long Time Coming. Serial killer Bobby Joe Long - Overruled Episode 16

Robert Joseph Long was an American serial killer and rapist who was executed by the state of Florida for the murder of Michelle Denise Simms. Long abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered at least ten women in the Tampa Bay area in Florida during an eight-month period in 1984.

He released 17-year-old Lisa McVey after 26 hours.

McVey provided critical information to the police that enabled them to arrest Long.

Long was also a serial rapist.