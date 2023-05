MALICE Movie

MALICE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Synopsis: An ancient evil is unleashed upon six people in a cabin that possesses those who are close to death.

They must battle against plague and seal it away before it takes them all over.

Directed by Michael Crum, MALICE stars: MarkAnthony Baca, Jimmie Sanders, Shanon Snedden, Rosie Dubeau, Maryanne Elizabeth Little, Andrew Riddle, Kendra Leigh Riddle