Preparing for Weight Loss Surgery: Diet, Exercise, and Lifestyle Changes

Looking to undergo weight loss surgery in Singapore?

It's crucial to choose a qualified and experienced weight loss surgeon to ensure a safe and successful procedure.

However, selecting the right weight loss surgeon is just one piece of the puzzle.

Preparing for weight loss surgery requires significant lifestyle changes, including dietary modifications and regular exercise.

In this article, we will explore the essential steps you should take to prepare for weight loss surgery in Singapore.