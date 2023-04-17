Queen Consort Camilla ‘hurt over being branded a villain' by Prince Harry
Ahead of Prince Harry seeing Queen Consort Camilla for the first time since the publication of his memoir ‘Spar’ at King Charles’ coronation, one of her closest friends has said she was “hurt” by his claims in the book she was a “villain”.