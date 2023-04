What's a food allergy -- and what's not? | Jen Gunter

People often mix up food allergies and food intolerances, even though they require completely different medical treatments.

Dr. Jen Gunter explains how allergies quickly trigger the immune system, while intolerances disrupt digestion and can sometimes take days to show up.

Learn how to spot the difference and get a better understanding of how your body reacts to food.

(For more on how your body works, tune in to her podcast, Body Stuff with Dr. Jen Gunter, from the TED Audio Collective.)