Shawn Mended-Camila Cabello seen ‘close’ together at Coachella, spark reunion rumours| Oneindia News

Fans always want to get to know the celebrities up, close and personal.

As exciting new relationships and link ups are for the fans, break ups and fall outs dishearten them.

Coachella 2023 became a treat for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fans as pictures and videos of the former couple ‘getting close and intimate’ with each other stormed social media.

