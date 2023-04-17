'He’s communicating now': Jamie Foxx ‘still steadily recovering’ after suffering from ‘medical complication’

After his family announced he was getting treatment for a “medical complication”, Jamie Foxx is reportedly still “steadily” recovering.
After his family announced he was getting treatment for a “medical complication”, Jamie Foxx is reportedly still “steadily” recovering.
Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx is reportedly 'doing better' and 'joking with his family' after he was hospitalised suffering from a..
Jamie Foxx Is Recovering , Following Unspecified ‘Medical Complication’.
CNN reports that Foxx's daughter, Corinne,..