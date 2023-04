5 dark sides of Modafinil and why a quarter of Biohackers dislike it... 🤨 Biohacker Review

I've done Modafinil over a hundred times in the last few years.

A smart drug like this is kind of a way of cheating on your personal development, I explain why here.

It's a wakefulness agent and a short-term cognitive enhancer, it doesn't feed your brain any nutrients that help it in perpetuity.

It just gives you 8-12 hours deep in the focus zone.