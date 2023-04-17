O’Keefe V Mulvaney/Mr. Beast ❤️s Trans/Dalai Lama Kissing Booth | The Whiskey Capitalist | 4.17.23

James O’Keefe, of O’Keefe Media Group, confronted Bud Light and Nike’s (among other disgraceful companies) spokesman-in-womanface Dylan Mulvaney at the Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel.

O’keefe questioned Mulvaney about the OMG news report from inside the Washington State Corrections Center for Women where an inmate alleged that biological men, identifying as women, brutally sexually assault the biological female inmates.

Mulvaney ran away and entered an elevator where his security blocked off the entrance and the confrontation ended.

We discuss and breakdown our thoughts on it here.

We also discuss the fat activist that is demanding that airlines makes seats bigger for morbidly obese humans, which would drive up costs faster than their scales after the buffet, and also she wants free seats for the fats.

We also give our thoughts on the Mr. Beast employee Chris Tyson who has recently come out as Trans and is influencing kids to do so as well, and we talk about Tom DeLonge rejoining Blink 182 at Coachella this past weekend and having some hilarious comments about a “Dalai Lama Kissing Booth”.

Should be a fun show!!