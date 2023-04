Prince Harry holds ‘peace talks’ with King Charles over coronation | Meghan Markle | Oneindia News

Last week, the announcement was made that Prince Harry would be attending the coronation of his father, King Charles III without his wife Meghan Markle.

Now, according to some reports, Prince Harry had also conducted certain purported 'peace talks' with King Charles III and some members of the Royal Family ahead of the coronation ceremony next month.

#PrinceHarry #KingCharlesIII #MeghanMarkle ~PR.151~ED.103~HT.99~