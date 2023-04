PM: Kids 'risk being left behind' without maths knowledge

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says "without a solid foundation in maths" children "risk being left behind".

He says we need to "change the anti-maths mindset" as he announces plans on education reform.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn