'The Phantom of the Opera' bows out of Broadway after 35 years

After almost 14,000 performances, the curtain finally fell on the longest-running show in Broadway history amid losses sustained during the Covid-19 pandemic.
After almost 14,000 performances, the curtain finally fell on the longest-running show in Broadway history amid losses sustained during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber at the closing performance of "Phantom of the Opera" held at Majestic Theatre on April 16,..
NEW YORK (PIX11) – "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running show in Broadway history, is closing its final curtain after..