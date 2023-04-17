At least 10 shot, 5 dead over the weekend in Detroit

Between Friday night and early Monday morning, Detroit police say they have investigated at least 10 shootings in Detroit.

5 of those shootings were deadly forcing the Detroit Police to take some serious measures to try and curb the violence.

One of those shootings took place Friday at Randolph and Mornore.

One person was killed and three others were shot, police say.

According to DPD, the shooting broke out after someone threw a drink during an altercation.

Steve Dolunt, the former Assistant Detroit Police Chief said the weekend violence made him furious.

"White must be losing his mind because he's doing everything you're supposed to do.

They're doing everything right," Dolunt said.