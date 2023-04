Supreme Court Justice Thomas Was Paid as Much as $750K From Elusive Real Estate Company Owned by Wife and Her Family

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been under scrutiny in recent months over his wife, Ginny Thomas’, connection to the events that transpired on January 6th 2021.

Now it’s being reported he’s been receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars from a real estate company, one that went out of business 17 years ago.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.