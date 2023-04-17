Actor KK Goswami’s car catches fire; his son was driving, No casualties reported | Oneindia News

Actor KK Goswami's car recently caught fire in Mumbai while his 21-year-old son was behind the wheel.

According to media reports, Goswami's son Navdeep was driving the car from his home near Oshiwara to reach his college near Filmistan when it suddenly caught fire near SV Road.

Navdeep did not sustain any injuries, and no casualties were reported.

The fire brigade team and police reached the accident spot on time and the situation was immediately brought under control.

However, the reason why the car caught fire is not known yet and The cops are trying to look into the matter.

