LABOUR: PM 'needs to go back to school' after maths reform

Labour MP Wes Streeting says "Rishi Sunak needs to go back to school" as the Prime Minister announces his plans for education reform, saying the PM 'needs to go back to school' as he questions where resources would come from.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn