Must See! Man Relaxing at Home Comes Face-To-Face With Large Bear
Must See! Man Relaxing at Home Comes Face-To-Face With Large Bear

This video was captured in a carport in Asheville, North Carolina, where this man, one David Oppenheimer, was attempting to have a relaxing afternoon.

However, what happens next is anything but relaxing.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.