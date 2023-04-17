Must See! Man Relaxing at Home Comes Face-To-Face With Large Bear

This video was captured in a carport in Asheville, North Carolina, where this man, one David Oppenheimer, was attempting to have a relaxing afternoon.
However, what happens next is anything but relaxing.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
This video was captured in a carport in Asheville, North Carolina, where this man, one David Oppenheimer, was attempting to have a relaxing afternoon.
However, what happens next is anything but relaxing.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
A North Carolina resident had an unexpected encounter with a bear as he and the animal stared at each other outside of his..