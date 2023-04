AGENDA 21 RADIO APRIL 17, 2023

News and information for Exceptional Americans.

Shasta County eruption.

Courts are in the middle of the potential fraud.

Chriss Street involved.

National fever to replace Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

Kevin Kiley to Chair House Committee today.

Julie Su the one behind the fraud at California's EDD.

Paul And Dave Hodges discuss the New Arizona.