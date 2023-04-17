Only together we will survive!

Once upon a time we counted the days we spent in the war.

The first day.

The tenth day.

The month.

A year.

Now we, like most of the Ukrainian people, have stopped counting, stopped hoping for a quick end of this terrible war.

People are exhausted, but our team is not discouraged, regardless of our mood and feelings, we always arrive with a positive attitude and try to pass it on to the people.

We spend all our time helping people in Ukraine.

Many people find themselves in dreadful living conditions.

Destroyed houses, broken water pipes, de-energized villages.

People have no way to cook food, endure the cold and just take a shower.

Every day our team travels to such villages to provide people with hot food, clothing and personal hygiene products.

It would be difficult for us to do this without the help of our partners from @projekt_feldkueche @projectsoups @ur.m917 @bhs_corrugated Only together we will survive!