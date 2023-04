These Are The Worst Cities In The U.S. For Allergies

Allergy season is well underway and many people are dealing with watery eyes, runny noses and itchy throats, but it turns out your location has a lot to do with how bad your seasonal allergies are.

A new report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranks the 100 largest cities when it comes to the worst seasonal allergies in the U.S. Veuer's Lindsey Granger reports.