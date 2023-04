HEALTH SEC: BMA timed strikes for 'maximum disruption'

Answering an urgent question in the Commons, Health Secretary Steve Barclay says he "wants to see a deal that increases junior doctors pay" but says "it is regrettable" the BMA timed their industrial action after Easter "to cause maximum disruption".

Report by Rowlandi.

